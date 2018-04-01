Bond Agents Won't Help Joplin Looters

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Some Joplin bond agents say they won't post bail for people arrested for looting from the area devastated by the May 22 tornado.

Bond agent Don West says he and other agents don't want to do business with people who would steal from those who lost everything in the tornado.

Debby Wingo, who manages another bonding company, tells The Joplin Globe that she's allowing her agents to decide but she and most of her agents won't help suspected looters.

Not all bail bond agents agree. Agent Drew Wheeler says everyone is sympathetic to tornado victims but the suspected looters are still innocent until proven guilty.

Most of the alleged looting cases are being handled as misdemeanors in municipal court.