Bond Announces Stadium Boulevard Extension Plan

COLUMBIA - Senator Kit Bond announced plans Monday for a four-lane extension of Stadium Boulevard from U.S. 63 to 1-70 and Lake of the Woods Road. Bond added $1.5 million to the federal Transportation-Housing spending bill for the project.

The bill still needs to be passed by the full House and Senate before it becomes law.



"We're coming up on the time when the lame duck session will have to consider appropriations," Bond said.

The project has been in the works for 40 years, and Bond says he's put a lot of hard work into it.

"Transportation infrastructure issues are not the most glamorous issues, and you don't get national headlines when you work on them. But they are critically important to the people who use our roadways and highways and it's also essential for economic growth," Bond said.

Bond joked the extension should make getting to the Mizzou football games a lot easier.

