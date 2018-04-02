Bond gets "bumps and bruises" in car accident

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senator Kit Bond suffered a few bumps and bruises, but no serious injuries, when he was struck by a car earlier this week. A spokeswoman says the Missouri Republican was walking near his Washington home Wednesday morning when he was hit by a car turning a corner. Bond did not file a police report or go to the hospital, and he did not miss any votes. An x-ray of his shoulder taken later at the Capitol physician's office did not reveal any damage.