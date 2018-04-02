Bond Hearing Set for Saudi Student in Murder Case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Saudi national who is accused of hiring his roommate to kill a central Missouri bar owner is getting another chance to persuade a judge he should be freed on bond.

Ziyad Abid is charged with first-degree murder in the September slaying of Warrensburg bar owner Blaine Whitworth after the alleged gunman told investigators Abid paid him to do it. Circuit Judge Michael Wagner refused to release Abid in April after the Saudi government posted $2 million bond because it didn't meet bond stipulations set by a previous judge.

Defense attorneys tried to get Wagner removed from the case, but a Missouri appeals court rejected their motion and noted that Wagner previously had offered to hold a new bond hearing.

That has been set for Tuesday morning in Warrensburg.