Bond OK with Bush Phone Taps

"We've exposed, unduly, the workings of our intelligence system, and our country is less safe as a result," Bond told reporters at a St. Louis news conference Monday.

He referred to reports that revealed the Bush administration eavesdropping, without a required court order, on suspected terrorist contacts in the U.S.

Bond said the media should drop the story, and cititzens should trust their leaders in cases of national security.

But, University of Missouri journalism students in Columbia learn checking on government is just part of their job.

"Talking about the role of journalism in a Democratic society, and that is to bring to light things government would really rather see us not bring to light," said MU professor Charles Davis, who added this is an instance when national discussion is imperative.

"Where we are eavesdropping on the conversations of domestic American citizens, we are doing something we've never done before without a warrant," Davis explained. "And, we may want to do that, but not without a lot of debate."

Coverage of security issues also raises the question of how journalists can protect their sources. A Missouri Senate committee discussed a proposal Monday night to help journalists do that.