Bond Promotes Staff Member To Columbia

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senator Kit Bond is moving his top staffer to Missouri to improve the office's state operations. The Missouri Republican says chief of staff Brian Klippenstein will work out of Columbia, Missouri, instead of the senator's Capitol Hill office. Bond calls the move an effort to create "the most efficient and powerful in-state operation to serve Missourians." Most senators keep the chief of staff in Washington to run day-to-day activities. Last week, Bond moved two top officials from his state office over to the political side of operations to help organize for the 2008 elections.