Bond Speaks Against Spring River Rise

The Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association held their annual meeting Saturday afternoon. Sen. Kit Bond spoke in opposition of planned spring rises of the Missouri River. He told the association he wants to make sure the rivers are open and flowing so that farm land is safe and barges can travel efficiently.

"Barge traffic is the one transportation method which is not over-crowded. Our highways and our rail systems are overcrowded. One normal barge can hold the same amount of commodities as 880 trucks," Bond said.

Seven speakers addressed the group this afternoon including U.S. Representative Kenny Hulshof.