Bond Speaks On Health Program

Missouri Sen. Kit Bond spoke out against the funding methods used to run S-CHIP this weekend. Bond voted for the program but does not agree with funding methods used.

Democratic Sen. Clair McCaskill also voted in support of the S-CHIP bill.

Congress approved the measure last week, but President Bush is threatening to veto the bill. Bush said any increase in S-CHIP's funding would be "irresponsible."

Bond said although S-CHIP is very important in Missouri, he is concerned about the program's financing. "Unfortunately, the administration did not recommend enough funding for it. I have some questions about the funding," he said.

In order for Democrats to override a possible presidential veto they need votes from 12 Republican House members.