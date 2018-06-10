Bond Supports Israel in Latest Crisis

Bond and fellow Republican and Senate Intelligence Committee member Orrin Hatch spoke at the St. Louis Jewish Community Relations Council. They said the U.S. should do anything in its power to back Israel, but they admitted, because of the U.S. occupation in Iraq, it would be difficult to get political or public support for intervention in the conflict. President Bush expressed his frustration with Hezbollah and its backers in Syria at the G-8 summit Monday in Russia.