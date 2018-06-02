Bond to Discuss Resources Project

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Senator Bond will be in St. Louis Tuesday morning to provide an update on his efforts to make the Chouteau Lake and St. Louis Regional Greenway a reality. Bond's office says the senator secured a $10 million authorization for the project in the recently passed Water Resources Development Act. The Bush Administration is expected to veto the bill. But Bond says he is confident it will become law.