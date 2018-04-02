Bond Tours Whiteman Air Force Base, Ft. Leonard Wood

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (AP) - Kit Bond visited Whiteman Air Force Base today, where the new vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee received a mission update and toured the installation's new facilities. Later in the day, the Republican was scheduled to meet with officials at Fort Leonard Wood. During his trips, Bond is stressing the importance of Congressional approval for the 2007 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs spending bill. That bill will fund a variety of projects, including barracks, family housing and medical facilities. Bond said several essential projects at Whiteman Air Force Base are in jeopardy if they do not receive adequate funding. Among them are munitions igloos and maintenance and a family housing construction project.