Bond Wants CIA Head Confirmed ASAP

AP-MO--Bond-Hayden(TOPS) 05-22 0093 AP-MO--Bond-Hayden (TOPS),0071 Bond calls for quick confirmation of CIA nominee ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Senator Kit Bond is calling for quick confirmation for Michael Hayden as the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency. The Republican was in St. Louis to discuss the confirmation process. Bond is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Bond says some lawmakers are using the confirmation process as a political forum. He says Hayden will bring needed energy, ideas and expertise to the agency. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-05-22-06 1525EDT