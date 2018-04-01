Bones possibly of man who stole Kansas City police car found

PATTONSBURG (AP) — Police say bones found in a field in northwest Missouri are believed to be those of a man who disappeared after stealing a Kansas City police car in 2014.

A farmer found the remains Monday near Pattonsburg. A shotgun stolen from the police car was nearby.

The Kansas City Star reports the remains are believed to be those of 30-year-old Joshua Boyd. They will undergo DNA testing at the Kansas City Crime Lab.

Boyd disappeared after stealing the police car in August 2014. After a chase that reached 100 mph, the car was found abandoned on Interstate 35 in Davies County.

Boyd was charged with robbery. He had a prior sex crime offense in Utah, and was listed as an absconder on the Missouri sex offender registry.