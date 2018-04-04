Book Celebrates Vandalia

Now, the community is celebrating the unveiling of the book, "Vandalia, Missouri, Queen of the Prairie," which recounts the 170-year history of the town.

"We quickly learned, it's all about the people," said Paul Ray of the Vandalia Area Historical Society. "The people because Vandalia, Missouri's history is not about the buildings, not just about the schools. It's about the people who built the schools, who brought the businesses to town, and all those types of things."

To others, this is their home.

"I was born here, raised here, live here," said Shirley Morris of the Vandalia Area History Book Committee. "My ancestors came early here. It's just a great way of life."

The Historical Society said it already has sold at least 900 copies of the two-volume book, which far exceeded sales expectations.