Boone Co. Deputies Arrest Two for Drugs, Weapons

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff Deputies arrested two Columbia residents late Monday night for possession of weapons and drugs.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Lester Johnson of Columbia for distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended license. Deputies also arrested 27-year-old Stephanie Botts of Columbia for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 11:52 p.m., Boone County deputies stopped a car on Clark Lane near the intersection of the Highway 63 connector. Deputies recognized Johnson and were aware of his significant criminal history. Johnson is currently on parole and his driver's license is revoked.

Deputies could smell marijuana on Johnson and saw he was wearing an empty handgun holster. Deputies searched the car and found two loaded handguns, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug packaging material, drug paraphernalia, electronic scales and nearly $1,000 in cash.

Johnson's bail is set at $13,500 and Botts' is set at $500. They are currently in the Boone County Jail.