Boone Co. deputies searching for man accused of assault, arson

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Sheriff's deputies were searching for a suspect Wednesday morning after deputies said a woman reported a man assaulted her and set an RV on fire at 6651 Spiva Crossing Road. That's between Columbia and Hallsville. Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the man lived at the address with his wife, who they said is the victim.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department know the suspect, but they said they wouldn't release his name until they arrest him or he's charged with a crime. Detective O'Sullivan said the department is "very familiar" with the man and he is capable of violence and should be considered dangerous.

O'Sullivan said deputies responded to the Spiva Crossing Road at 3:30 a.m. He said the woman there told deputies she and the suspect argued before he assaulted her. O'Sullivan said the woman then told deputies she saw her husband take a container of kerosene into an RV at the property before she saw flames and smoke coming from it. A nearby mobile home also sustained damage.