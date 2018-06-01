Boone Co. Domestic Disturbance Leads to Shooting

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department and the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the scene of a shooting northwest of Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., deputies and firefighters responded to the scene at 6001 Creasy Springs Road in the Apple Grove Trailer Park.

Sheriff's department detective Tom O'Sullivan said a man shot a gun and hit a woman, just grazing her. O'Sullivan said the woman has non life-threatening injuries and the suspect fled the scene in a gold van.