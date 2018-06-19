Boone Co. Murder Suspect Brought Back to Face Charges

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department booked a suspect in the murder of Dontay Tolston into the Boone County jail Sunday evening.

According to department reports, deputies booked 20-year-old Jimiah Lambert of Columbia into the jail and he will face a second degree murder charge in the shooting death of Tolston.

Lambert was extradited to Boone County after he was arrested in New Orleans earlier this month. Officials in Orleans Parish held Lambert until Boone County could arrange for the extradition.

Boone County issued a warrant for Lambert's arrest on Jan. 8.

The Columbia Police Department said a woman found Dontay Tolston on the floor of a Newton Drive residence with a gunshot wound on Jan. 2. Tolston died at the hospital on the morning of Jan. 3.

Authorities have made two other arrests in the case. The Columbia Police Department arrested 21-year-old Martrell Smith in Columbia in early January. Boone County officials also brought 17-year-old Derrick Copelin back from New Orleans in January.