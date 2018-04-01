Boone Co. Siren Test Ongoing Despite Statewide Postponement

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Public Safety Joint Communications, the Office of Emergency Management, the City of Columbia and the University of Missouri will conduct a tornado siren test at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, despite the postponement of a statewide tornado drill until Thursday.

"Boone County schools, businesses, hospitals and governmental offices are urged to use the test to review emergency plans with staff, students, clients and employees," said a release from the Public Safety Joint Communications.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency says the statewode drill will now be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The drill is part of Missouri 2014 Severe Weather Awareness Week, which runs through Friday.