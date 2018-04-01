Boone Commission Approves 911/Emergency Tax for Ballot

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission voted Tuesday to place a three-eighths cent sales tax on the ballot for voter approval in April. The tax increase would update 911 operations.

After weeks of reviewing reports, the commission found the current system does not meet the needs of the community. Commissioners call the current equipment outdated and said the center has inadequate facilities and insufficient staffing levels, both of which they consider highly important to the safety of Boone County residents.

If passed in April, the tax will go toward constructing of a new building, updating the technological features, and helping to provide more immediate service.