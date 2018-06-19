Boone County Accepting Applications for Spots on New Board

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission announced Friday that it is now accepting applications to serve on the Boone County Children's Services Board.

The new board will oversee the Boone County Children's Services Fund, which was established when voters approved a one-fourth cent sales tax increase in the November election. Funds will be used for services that protect the safety and well-being of Boone County children and their families.

The commission said applicants should have experience in one of the following areas: mental health, healthcare administration, government or social service administration, legal, finance, or accounting.

Applications can be obtained at the Boone County Commission office and can also be filed online.