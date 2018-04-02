Boone County announces new emergency directors

COLUMBIA—The Boone County Commission announced Wednesday that Terry Cassil will serve as director of the new Boone County Emergency Management and Chad Martin as director of Boone County Joint Communications.

Cassil works as chief of operations and response branch manger for the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and a safety officer for Missouri Task Force One. Cassil was a fire fighter for the City of Columbia Fire Department for 21 years before retiring as assistant fire chief in March 2014. Cassil has previously served as the committee chair for the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

Martin has worked at the Boone County Sheriff's Department for the past 19 years. Martin has also volunteered as a fire fighter for the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District in Ashland for 25 years. Martin also worked as a dispatcher for Columbia/Boone County Joint Communications for five years.

Boone County Commission administrative assistant Michele Hall said in a press release, "Both Terry and chad come to their positions with extraordinary skills and experience to serve the citizens of Boone County. The Commission is thrilled to have two individuals with such strong backgrounds in public safety, law enforcement, fire protection and emergency management to represent the people of Boone County."