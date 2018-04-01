Boone County Associate Circuit welcomes new judge

COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri Law school alumna became the newest judge in the Associate Ciruct court.

Kim Shaw was sworn into her first term as an Associte Circuit Judge Thursday.

Judge Christine Carpenter performed the oath for Shaw.

Shaw was not the only judge sworn into office Wednesday.

Judges Michael Bradley, Leslie Schneider and Deborah Daniels were sworn into their second and third terms respectively.