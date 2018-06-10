Boone County Boom

According to the most recent population numbers, the Missouri population rose 0.8% from 2005 to 2006. Boone County grew at an even higher rate.

The county's population rose from more than 143,000 in 2005 to just more than 146,000 in 2006.

It's an almost 2% increase: the biggest one-year jump since 1997.

One Columbia real estate official says the county's job opportunities can take a lot of the credit.

"There is manufacturing jobs here in town and a lot of other good professional jobs as well," said Scott Griffin, senior vice president of operations for Century 21. "When you have doctors and professors coming, you need lawyers, you need everything else, so there's lots of things pulling from the area."

