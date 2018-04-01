Boone County clerk Wendy Noren resigns

BOONE COUNTY - Wendy Noren, the current Boone County Clerk, submitted her resignation early Thursday morning calling it "by far the hardest task I have ever had to do in all my years as County Clerk".

Noren cites her rapidly deteriorating health as the reason for her resignation, saying "there are no viable treatment options available".

Noren has been Boone County Clerk since 1978. Noren went on to win nine subsequent elections.

"It has been in incredible honor to serve the citizens of this county," she said in her resignation announcement.

Noren said she made it a top priority to keep Boone County an early adopter of technology that "improved ability of voters to register to vote, to be informed about elections and to cast their ballot in a secure way."

"I am proud of these and the many other achievements my office accomplished over the years. This could never have been done without an outstanding staff and thousands of dedicated poll workers who have served with me," she said.

Noren's last day will be June 23.