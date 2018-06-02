Boone County Commission Agrees to Boone Hospital Center Lease Extension

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission and the Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees have reached an agreement to extend the hospital's 24-year partnership with BJC HealthCare. The lease will extend through 2020.

The agreement was reached during a meeting Tuesday, May 1.

Chairman of the Boone Hospital Board of Trustrees, Fred Parry, said in a news release, "The extended lease will ensure Boone Hospital Center can focus on being a stable, strong, and growing hospital as we move toward a new era of health care."

During the partnership to date, the hospital has already seen improvement in new facilities and technology- for example, the 128-bed new patient tower expansion that opened in 2011.

Pending final approval of the lease, BJC HEalthcare will make a $1 million donation to the citizens of Boone County. Of that, $500,000 will be invested in an account to help guarantee service at Columbia Regional Airport- a critical tool to attract physicians. The other $500,000 will be used at the discretion of Boone County Commission.

Boone County will continue to receive $1.6 million lease payments annually, as well as $500,000 each year for community health needs. That $500,000 will increase annually by the consumer price index.