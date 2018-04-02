Boone County Confirms West Nile

The Boone County Health Department will spray the one-half mile area in which the man was infected in an effort to prevent further cases.

The department reminds residents to take precautions to protect themselves and reduce the mosquito population on their property. These include disposing of tin cans, plastic containers, and other water-holding containers, cleaning and chlorinating pools, and making sure all windows and doors have screens that are in good repair.

Residents can also spray clothing with repellents containing permethrin or DEET. Officials say effective repellents contain at least 35 percent DEET. Higher concentrations do not provide extra protection.