Boone County Courthouse hit by vandalism

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is looking for someone who vandalized the Boone County Courthouse.

The suspect damaged six light fixtures outside of the courthouse, costing an estimated $2,000 in damages.

It happened Sunday night, shortly after 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is advised to contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477.