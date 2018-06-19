Boone County Democrats Protest Federal Government Shutdown

COLUMBIA - Boone County democrats gathered outside of the Roger Wilson Government Center on Wednesday afternoon to protest the federal government shutdown.

The Boone County Democratic Central Committee hosted the protest at noon. More than 20 people attended.

The chairperson of the committee said this is the first government shutdown protest in Columbia.

"We want federal employees to go back to work," Homer Page said. "I think it's important that grass-root citizens have an opportunity to send a message to our elected representatives that we really want to the shutdown end."

One protestor said the issues go beyond political parties.

"The government shutdown affects everybody," Logan Anderson said. "Democrats and republicans both work for the government. Democrats and republicans are both out of jobs right now."

Columbia City Council members Barbara Hoppe and Karl Skala showed up to the protest.

Both council members said the federal government could learn from the way the city handles its issues.

"We aren't anticipating any kind of government shutdown because some folks disagree with us," Skala said. "We continue. We try to provide these services and we ought to, because after all, we're working the folks."

Page said if the shutdown lasts much longer, the Boone County Democratic Central Committee will host another protest.