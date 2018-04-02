Boone County Deputies Arrest Two After Finding Meth Lab

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested two residents for what the department believes to have been a meth lab.

The Sheriff's Department served a county warrant at the Blue Acre Trailer Park after reports the location was being used to produce methamphetamine. Once inside, deputies discovered a number of items that made it evident the trailer was being used to make meth.

One occupant inside the trailer tried to dump parts of the lab in a toilet once deputies arrived.

Deputies arrested Rusty A. Modglin, age 40 of Columbia for manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence. They also arrested Columbia resident Jamie K. Davis, 28, on three City of Columbia warrants for failing to appear in court.

If you have any anonymous tips about methamphetamine activity, you can submit those to the Sheriff's Department here.