Boone County Deputies Search for Suspects in String of Burglaries

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's department has reported five burglaries in the Lake of the Woods area spanning from Dec. 15 to Jan. 28.

The department said the residential burglaries have occurred on Godas Drive, North Villa Drive and Pinehurst Drive. There was also a burglary at the BP Convenience Store at 5701 East St. Charles Road. The burglaries happened during the day and early evening hours.

Deputies said the burglars stole televisions, jewelry, electronic gaming devices, cash, a rifle, alcohol and other items. The department added the suspects used forcible entry except for one case where a unlocked window was used to enter.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects. Anyone with information about the crimes is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (7477).