Boone County Deputies Searching for Church Burglars

BOONE COUNTY - According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, three burglars broke into the Family Worship Center on December 20, stealing musical and electronic items and causing a significant amount of damage.

The department said Thursday that sheriff's deputies responded to the church, near Highway 63 South shortly after 6 p.m. December 20. Deputies said the suspects entered by breaking out a rear window of the church. They said several glass doors, windows and computer equipment were damaged.

The church captured video surveillance, but deputies had not found the suspects as of Thursday morning.

Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-8477.