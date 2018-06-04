Boone County deputy stops would-be burglars

BOONE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies, assisted by the canine unit, arrested three suspects Monday morning who were trying to burglarize a home in the 3000 block of Hancock Hill Road west of Columbia.

Deputies at the scene arrested Samuel Evans, 23, in a vehicle on the property. Deputies arrested Two others, Amanda Baker, 35, and Rusty Modglin, 42, on the account of burglary, stealing, resisting arrest and other charges.

The home on Hancock Hill Road has recently been burglarized. A sheriff's deputy checked on the home shortly before 4 a.m. and saw the suspects running.

Deputies said Modglin and Baker fled the scene and deputies later took them into custody after a canine unit found them nearby.

Baker was released after posting bond. The other two suspects were still in the Boone County Jail as of late Monday morning.