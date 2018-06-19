Boone County Drug Take Back Collects 492 Pounds of Medications

BOONE COUNTY - The Prescription Drug Take Back event around Boone County on April 25 and 26 collected over 492 pounds of unwanted and no longer needed medications.

Eight different collections sites assisted in DEA's National Drug Take Back event.

VA Hospital - Columbia - 70.0 lbs

University Of Missouri Student Center - 22.0 lbs

Hickman High School - 157.0 lbs

Rock Bridge High School - 90.0 lbs

Southern Boone High School - Ashland - 72.0 lbs

Centralia Police Department - 53.0 lbs

Sturgeon High School - 8.0 lbs

Hallsville Primary School - 20.0 lbs

All medications were turned over to the DEA on April 28 for proper disposal.