Boone County Drug Take Back Numbers Break Record

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Prescription Drug Take Back event collected record-breaking amounts of medication over the weekend.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the event collected 648.4 pounds of prescription drugs and what the department estimates as more than 229,000 pills. This is 139 pounds more than past events.

Prescription Drug Take Back events began in June 2010 and since then, the department reports they have collected roughly 2,569 pounds of drugs - nearly 911,000 pills.

The medication will be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration to be disposed of properly.