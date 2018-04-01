Boone County Experiences Recent Spike in Burglaries

BOONE COUNTY - Since mid-April, Boone County Sheriff's Deputies have received burglary reports from at least eight homeowners in the Hallsville, Harrisburg, and Roue J areas.

Homes on Highway VV, Benedit Road, Old 63 Highway 63 North, and Clays Fork Road were also burglarized.

Items such as jewelry, tools, firearms, electronics, cash and other household items were reported stolen to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Boone County Sheriff's officials suggest residents lock their doors, install security systems, and report any suspicious activity to 911.