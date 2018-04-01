Boone County Fair Opens with Heat Wave

BOONE COUNTY - Organizers said Friday the Boone County Fair will persevere through the heat as it opens for a nine-day run at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

Fairgrounds manager George Harris said he does not think the heat will affect the fair because it opens at 4 p.m., it will stay open later after sunset than originally planned, and it is hot everywhere else in the area.

Harris also said there will be plenty of cold water, the air-conditioned office building will be open, and the Boone County Fire Department will be at the fair in case of emergencies.

Additions to the fair this year include more live entertainment, more free entertainment, five nights of firework shows, and reduced ticket prices.

Harris said he hopes to reach a goal of 100,000 fair attendees for the entire run at the 200-acre fairground.