Boone County Fair Set For Wednesday Opening

Boone County Fair organizers say they will be ready to open the 64th running of the fair Wednesday afternoon.

Workers such as Melanie Lee hit the grounds Tuesday afternoon to get rides, games and exhibitions ready for the official opening ceremonies.

Lee worked on several games including the fish tank.

"We have to first set up the tent and then we have to set up the pond and then set up the prizes all around the entire tent," said Lee, who added that it take about two hours to set up each game.

Organizers expect to surpass last year's attendance numbers of more than 140 thousand fair go-ers.

"Last year was a little high and we plan on beating that this year," Fair Manager George Harris said. "That's our goal."

Some fair events took place last week but the fair officially opens 4 pm Wednesday.

Harris said this year the fair will include more entertainment and a demolition derby.

That fair runs between July 21 to July 31.