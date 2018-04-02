Boone County Fairgrounds Could See Name Change

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission is meeting Tuesday morning at 9:30 to discuss changing the name of the Boone County Fairgrounds.

The commission wants to change the name because it feels the current name is no longer relevant. The commission has discussed the name Central Missouri Event Center, Home of the Boone County Fair. Commissioners say the name change is needed because while the fairgrounds hosts the fair only one week out the year, it hosts other special events throughout the year.

The meeting will be held at the Commission Chambers at the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center.

Those who want to give input but can't attend the meeting can e-mail mhall@boonecountymo.org.

Another meeting regarding the name change will be held on March 27.