Boone County Farm Bureau Endorses Fire District Bond Issue

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Farm Bureau has endorsed the Boone County Fire Protection District Bond Issue, saying it will help increase service capabilities of every fire station in the county.

"Some stations will see old fire truck replaced, some will see additions or alterations to their stations, which will allow more volunteer firefighters to live at that station, some citizens will see a station replaced and in one of the fastest growing parts of the district they will see a new additional station to provide better coverage in that area," Boone County Farm Bureau President Deanna Crocker said.

According to Crocker, the bond issue will cost taxpayers 25 cents per $100 of assessed value on personal property and real estate with a decrease to 10 cents after 10 years.

"Considering the cost of fire trucks have nearly tripled in the last 20 years, I would say they have done a great job stretching their money over the years," Crocker added. "This bond issue is essential for the continued fire protection and emergency medical service to Boone County."

Voters can vote on the bond issue during the April 8 election.