Boone County finalizes $900,000 award for mental health services

COLUMBIA – The Boone County Commission finalized the award of $900,000 from Boone County’s Community Health Fund and the Children’s Services Fund Thursday night.

The Director of Boone County Community Services Kelly Wallis said the money will go toward creating programs and expanding the reach of current programs.

Both the Community Health Fund and Children’s Services Fund are supported by a quarter-cent sales tax that was voter approved in November 2012.

“It started as a grassroots effort with the Putting Kids First coalition, which is mainly comprised of agencies who are working first-hand with children and families and recognize that they weren’t able to meet all needs of our community,” Wallis said.

“All of the programs are really geared toward, in one way or another, addressing the wellbeing, or safety, or strengthening of families,” Wallis said.

This chart shows the programs that will receive funding from the Children’s Services Fund.

This chart shows the programs that will receive funding from the Community Health fund.

“A lot of it is geared toward mental health, prevention efforts for those at high risk, substance abuse treatment, counseling, those kinds of services,” Wallis said.

Wallis said Boone County Community Services will have a total of 24 programs funded by the Community Health Fund and Children’s Services Fund by the end of the year.

Boone County Community Services will release a report from the first year of funding at the end of January 2016.