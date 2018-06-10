Boone County Fire District Set Dispatch Tax at Zero

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fire Protection District set its dispatch tax at zero during a regularly scheduled board meeting.

This comes after voters approved a new 911 sales tax in April. The goal for the initiative is to raise money for a new 911/Joint Communications center. The tax goes into effect in October.

According to the fire district, the board could have increased the tax rate to .6096 but chose not to do that.

The board also approved a $3,708,477.58 budget for 2014.

"The value of the volunteer is very evident when we can operate an organization of this size and magnitude and provide the service we provide for $3.7 million," said board chairman Dave Griggs in a news release.