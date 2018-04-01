Boone County Firefighters Battle House Fire

BOONE COUNTY - Firefighters are on the scene of a 7240 Highway 163 where large flames can be seen shooting out from the roof of a house. The cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

The right side of the house suffered moderate damage. Boone County Firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

Neighbors say the home is the residence of the John family.

