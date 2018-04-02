Boone County firefighters fight residential fire near Hallsville

CENTRALIA - A Centralia man is safe after Boone County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a residential fire northwest of Hallsville Monday afternoon.

The fire, which broke out around 3:30 p.m., began in the basement of the home before making its way to the upper level.

Boone County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Chuck Leake said firefighters arrived on the scene to find the homeowner not wanting to exit the building.

"We were told that the homeowner was not wanting to leave his home. Fortunately they were able to talk him to go ahead and get outside of the house," Leake said.

No word on the homeowner's condition at this time.

While the structure is still standing, there was significant damage to the inside of the home.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the fire as of Monday evening.