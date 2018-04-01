Boone County firefighters respond to fire outside Hallsville

Rose Schmidt and Lydia Nusbaum, KOMU 8 Digital Producers and Laura Barczewski, KOMU 8 Reporter

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire outside of Hallsville Monday night.

It happened in a field off Highway 63 North at about 6 p.m.

Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said BCFPD was called to a controlled trash burn that got out of hand.

Blomenkamp said the fire threatened a home nearby, but no buildings were damaged.

Earlier in the week, Blomenkamp told KOMU 8 News natural cover season has started in the area and lasts until around April.

He cautioned mid-Missourians to closely watch what they burn because windy conditions can spread fire easily.