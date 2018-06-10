Boone County firefighters respond to reports of smoke in home

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District removed smoldering insulation from a home on Running Deer Court on Tuesday.

The homeowners said they smelled smoke coming from the attic, and Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the department responded to the call at 9:31 a.m.

Blomenkamp said the smoke came from smoldering insulation in the house.

Blomenkamp said there were no injuries and no visible flames.

He said there is still an investigation as to what caused the smoke.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the fire agency and a misspelling.)