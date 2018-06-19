Boone County Hires Consulting Firm to Begin New 911 Center

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission hired Mission Critical Partners (MCP) to consult on a new 911 Call Center and Joint Communications building.

The Pennsylvania-based company will help Boone County officials design and upgrade essential technologies as well as find a company to build the new facility.

Boone County Commissioner Dan Atwill said it was very important to find the right company for the job.

"As a group, it seemed quite clear that members of the committee were impressed with a number of things." Atwill said. "A lot of the issues they highlighted seemed to be consistent with what we were looking for."

A hiring committee recommended MCP weeks ago and the commission finalized the hiring Tuesday.

"It's all really fast paced." Atwill said.

Larry Bickford, Senior Vice President of Mission Critical Partners, said his company will work in a three-step process.

"First, we will give an assessment of what exists with the current facilities," Bickford said. "Next we will search for an architecture and engrineering company thats suitable for the project. And then we'll work on helping to hire staff and finalize the plan for the new center."

The proposed site for the new center is the Boone County Sheriff's building complex behind Boone County Jail. MCP and Boone County hope to work on a two year schedule finishing the new center sometime in 2016.