Boone County K9 dies during training exercise

8 hours 35 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, May 31 2018 May 31, 2018 Thursday, May 31, 2018 12:10:00 PM CDT May 31, 2018 in News
By: Steve Lambson, News Content Manager
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday.

K9 Baron was a German Shepherd and had served with Boone County Deputy Chris Smith since 2012. Baron was eight and a half years old.

The department said in his years of service, Baron helped with numerous drug-related arrests and helped catch a number of suspects trying to evade law enforcement.

