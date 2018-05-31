Boone County K9 dies during training exercise
COLUMBIA - One of the K9 dogs serving the Boone County Sheriff's Department died during a training exercise Wednesday.
K9 Baron was a German Shepherd and had served with Boone County Deputy Chris Smith since 2012. Baron was eight and a half years old.
The department said in his years of service, Baron helped with numerous drug-related arrests and helped catch a number of suspects trying to evade law enforcement.
