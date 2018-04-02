Boone County man arrested for child pornography

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Friday on suspicion of having child pornography, after investigators searched his home on Steeplechase Drive.

While searching the home, authorities from the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force reported finding evidence of child pornography, and seized several other pieces of evidence.

Deputies arrested David Elliott, 48, and booked him into jail with a bond of $4,500.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force is comprised of

investigators from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, the University of

Missouri Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the Boone

County Prosecuting Attorney's office.