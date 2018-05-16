Boone County Man Stabbed to Death

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Thursday a man was fatally stabbed at his home Wednesday night.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to the 6100 block of West Wilcott Street in the Prathersville area around 9 p.m. after neighbors heard a disturbance. The victim was identified as Richard A. Bennett.

Bennett, 40, was found outside of his apartment with stab wounds and was transported to the University Hospital where he died.

Deputies were at the apartment Thursday morning interviewing neighbors and looking for evidence. They were digging through trash, going over the property and inspecting a broken window.

One neighbor told KOMU there was a bloody knife lying on the ground and it looked like Bennett was stabbed multiple times. He also said he spoke to Bennett before he was taken to the hospital, but Bennett didn't want to say who attacked him.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it does not have any confirmed suspects or leads. They also haven't made any arrests.